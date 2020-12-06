High school boys basketball: Benton routs Green Oaks on final day of Northwood tournament; Airline falls in new head coach’s debut

The Benton Tigers closed the Northwood tournament on a high note Saturday, routing Green Oaks 64-41.

Benton went 3-1 in the four-day event and improved to 7-2 overall. The Tigers’ only loss was to Booker T. Washington 49-45 in overtime Friday.

Ryan Ward and Dylan Slaid led Benton with 13 points each. Brodie Romero added 12.

Ward and Romero scored six each in the first quarter as the Tigers raced to a 20-10 lead.

They extended it to 36-23 at the half.

Slaid hit two 3-pointers in the third quarter and scored eight points. Benton took a 57-35 lead into the fourth.

Elsewhere, Airline fell to Carroll 61-40 in the Carroll tournament in Eddie Hamilton’s debut as head coach.

Devin Bilbo, a first-team All-Parish selection last season, led the Vikings with nine points. Devarrick Woods added eight.