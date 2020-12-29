High school boys basketball: Benton tops Huntington; Haughton routs Green Oaks

The Benton Tigers and Haughton Buccaneers won non-district games Monday night.

Benton topped Huntington 80-74 at Huntington. Haughton routed Green Oaks 76-48 at Haughton.

Elsewhere, Airline fell to Woodlawn 67-50 at Airline.

At Benton, Ryan Ward and Dylan Slaid led the Tigers (13-3) with 17 and 15 points, respectively.

Brodie Romero and Jalen Taylor scored 12 each. Jyrell McClendon and Jaden Davis both had eight points.

Ward scored 10 in the first quarter as Benton grabbed a 20-16 lead. The game remained tight with Huntington leading 38-37 at the half.and Benton leading 53-52 after three quarters.

The Tigers erupted for 27 points in the final period. Romero and Slaid scored 10 and nine points, respectively.

Tyrique Taylor and Javari Williams led Huntington (6-2) with 16 and 15 points, respectively.

Benton is scheduled to return to action Wednesday against Green Oaks at home.

At Haughton, Malachi Burks poured in 18 points and KJ Allen had 16 to lead the Bucs.

Haughton trailed 18-13 after a quarter then outscored the Giants (4-12) 14-5 in the second for a 27-23 lead.

The Bucs came out strong in the third. Burks scored 10 in a 29-4 run.

At Airline, the Vikings ran into a red-hot Woodlawn team. The Knights improved to 12-2 with their 10th straight victory.

Devin Bilbo led Airline (2-5) with 17 points. Bryson Broom added 13.

The Vikings trailed 31-18 at the half. They were within 10 going into the fourth but the Knights pulled away.

Airline is scheduled to host Red River on Tuesday.