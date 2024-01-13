High school boys basketball: Benton tops Parkway; Airline, Bossier lose close ones; Plain Dealing wins

The Benton Tigers defeated the Parkway Panthers 69-60 in a District 1-5A game Friday night at Benton.

In other District 1-5A games, Airline fell to Natchitoches Central 57-55 at Airline, Haughton lost to Captain Shreve 61-32 at Haughton and Southwood defeated Byrd 67-42 at Byrd.

Defending champion Southwood (14-5, 4-0) and 2023 runner-up Captain Shreve (17-3, 4-0) are tied for the district lead.

They are following by Natchitoches Central (17-3, 3-1), Benton (10-11, 2-2), Airline (12-10, 2-2), Parkway (13-9, 1-3), Haughton (9-14, 0-4) and Byrd (3-14, 0-4).

In a non-district game between two of the top teams in non-select Division II, Bossier fell to Wossman 61-58 on a long buzzer beater.

In a District 1-1A opener, Plain Dealing defeated Magnolia School of Excellence 40-37 at Plain Dealing.

At Benton, Greg Manning scored 27 points to lead the Tigers.

Marc Perry had 19. Jayden McNeil added nine and Trey Smith eight.

Caleb Evans and Brhaelyn Brown led Parkway with 17 and 15 points, respectively.

Benton visits Natchitoches Central Tuesday. Parkway hosts Haughton.

At Airline, the Vikings rallied from an eight-point deficit with 6:16 left in the game.

A layup by Connor McConathy cut the lead to 54-51 with 1:04 left.

The Chiefs made a free throw with 43.2 seconds left. Eli Washington sank two free throws with 27.9 seconds left to get the Vikings within 55-53.

Two free throws with 17.7 seconds left put Natchitoches Central up 57-53. Tre’ Jackson made two with 9.7 seconds left.

The Vikings had a chance after the Chiefs missed a pair of free throws with 4.5 seconds left. After a timeout with 3.7 seconds left, a contested shot from halfcourt bounced off the backboard.

Jackson led Airline with 15 points. He also had five rebounds.

McConathy scored 10 points and had seven rebounds.

Airline visits Southwood Tuesday.

At Bossier, Wossman’s Antron Mason hit a long 3-pointer as time expired to give the Wildcats the victory.

That came after Bossier’s Javonte Small hit a shot in the lane to tie the game with about 16 seconds left.

Mason then dribbled just past halfcourt. With 5 seconds left, he dribbled forward then quickly to the left before launching the 3 with 2.3 seconds left.

The final shot wasn’t Wossman’s only buzzer beater. At the end of the first quarter, Mason converted a 4-point play to give the Wildcats a 19-10 lead.

At the end of the half, a tip-in gave Wossman a 35-28 lead. Bossier had rallied from an 11-point deficit.

With Kerel Woods-Dean scoring 10 of his 18 points, the Bearkats rallied to within 49-47 at the end of the third quarter.

Woods-Dean made two free throws to tie it at 53 with 5:15 left in the game.

With 2:33 left, Javon Johnson scored after an offensive rebound and was fouled. He made the free throw and the Bearkats led 56-53.

Bossier had a chance to increase the lead but missed a 3. Mason tied it with a 3-pointer with 1:18 left.

The Bearkats had a couple of costly turnovers, including one that Cordell Payne turned into a layup with 56 seconds left.

The Bearkats missed a 3 but maintained possession and called timeout with 25.4 seconds left, setting up the dramatic finish.

Mason finished with 28 points. Krystian Lewis hit four 3-pointers and scored 22.

Johnson kept Bossier in the game with 19 of his 27 points in the first half.

Wossman improved to 19-2 with its 14th straight victory.

Bossier (14-7) will be back on the court Saturday at 6:30 against Catholic-New Iberia (14-5) in the Southside tournament.

At Plain Dealing, Tyrese Kimble poured in 23 points to lead the Lions to the victory.

Jayden Ray had nine, Jordan Green six and AJ Taylor five.

Plain Dealing continues district play Tuesday at home against Arcadia.