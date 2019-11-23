High school boys basketball: Benton wins first game at new school; Bossier rolls past Shreve

The Benton Tigers and Bossier Bearkats won games Friday night.

In the first game in the gym at the new school, Benton defeated Loyola College Prep 64-58.

Bossier knocked off Captain Shreve 88-66 at Shreve.

Dylan Slaid led Benton with 20 points.

Ryan Ward hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter as the Tigers raced to a 27-14 lead. He finished with five 3s and 17 points.

Slaid scored 10 in the second quarter and Benton led 44-29 at the half. The Tigers held off the Flyers in the second.

At Captain Shreve, Bossier knocked down 10 3-pointers in the game.

Cody Deen and Otis Smith scored 22 and 20 points, respectively, to lead the Bearkats (2-0). Both had two 3s.

Tim King hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points. D’Ante Bell, who signed with New Orleans on Friday, added 10 points.

Joseph Manning and Lakavin Thomas each hit a 3-pointer.

The Bearkats led 19-12 after the first quarter and 49-29 at the half.