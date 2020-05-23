High school boys basketball: Benton’s Martinez adds two to 2020-21 staff, including wife Toni

Benton head boys basketball coach Todd Martinez announced two additions to his 2020-21 staff in a Facebook post Friday.

One of those is his wife, Toni Martinez. Toni has been an assistant girls coach at Airline the past two seasons. Before that, she was the head girls coach at Byrd for 10 seasons.

She also was a girls assistant at LSUS under head coach Ronnie Howell for five seasons. A Byrd graduate, she started her career as an assistant there.

The other new assistant, Jeff Wiese, was an assistant boys coach at Airline last season. His son, Major Wiese, was a player and saw action as a freshman.

Todd Martinez has been the head coach at Benton for two seasons. The Tigers went 12-19 last season in their first year in 5A.

Randy Ward has stepped down as an assistant. His son, Ryan, will complete his high school basketball career at Benton this season.

Ward is the husband of Benton girls head coach Mary Ward.

Note: This story will be updated.