High school boys basketball: Bilbo leads Airline past Byrd; Benton falls to Shreve after slow start

Devin Bilbo scored 20 points to lead the Airline Vikings to a 51-44 District 1-5A victory over the Byrd Yellow Jackets Wednesday night at Airline.

In another District 1-5A game, Benton fell to Captain Shreve 47-34 at Shreve.

At Airline, Bilbo scored all 20 of his points in the first three quarters before leaving the game with an ankle injury.

He had 16 in the first half as the Vikings (5-11, 2-5) took a 30-25 lead.

Both teams struggled offensively in the third quarter, scoring just six points each.

Airline got five points from Joshua Williams, four from Trevon Jackson and three from Jonathan Tauzin in the fourth.

Darrion Turner led Byrd (4-7, 1-7) with 16 points.

Airline’s game was its first since falling to Benton 46-41 on Jan. 26.

At Captain Shreve, Dylan Slaid led Benton (17-8, 3-5) with 13 points. Greg Manning added nine.

The game was also Benton’s first since playing Airline.

The rust showed in the first quarter. Benton scored just two points and trailed 13-2.

The Tigers got going in the second. Brodie Romero hit a 3-pointer and Manning and Slaid scored four each. But the Gators still led by 10 at the half.

Shreve extended the lead to 13 after three quarters. Slaid scored seven in the fourth but the Tigers were unable to rally.

Benton and Airline are scheduled to face off Thursday at 6 at Airline.

AC Bryant and John Mitchell paced the Gators with 15 and 12 points, respectively.

Shreve (17-7, 8-1), which has sole possession of second place in the district, is scheduled to host Haughton Thursday.