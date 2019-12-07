High school boys basketball: Bossier advances to semifinals of Lake Charles tournament

The Bossier Bearkats advanced to the semifinals of the Showdown in the Lake Classic in Lake Charles on Friday.

Bossier handed defending Division I state champion Scotlandville its first loss 48-46 in the quarterfinals. The Bearkats (7-2) face defending Class 2A champion Rayville (2-0) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The championship game is scheduled for 6 p.m.

D’Ante Bell, a 6-foot-7 New Orleans signee, led Bossier with a season-high 16 points.

Cody Deen added 12, including two 3-pointers. Tim King had 10 and Otis Smith eight.

Tareon Joseph led Scotlandville (6-1) with 17 points, including three 3s.

Bossier coach Nick Bohanan said King did a great job defending Reece Beekman, a Virginia signee ranked as the No. 8 player in the country by one recruiting website.

Elsewhere, Airline split games in a tournament in West, Texas, defeating McGregor 64-47 and falling to Alvarado 48-41.

Amir Wineglass paced the Vikings against McGregor with 16 points. Cam Walker added 10.

Brayden Thompson had eight points, 15 rebounds and three blocks.

Thompson had 11 points and 15 rebounds against Alvarado. Devin Bilbo scored 10.

Airline is 4-2.