High school boys basketball: Bossier aims for another trip to the state tournament

High school boys basketball: Bossier aims for another trip to the state...

The Bossier Bearkats will try to earn another trip to the state tournament Friday.

Bossier (21-10), the No, 4 seed, hosts No. 12 Plaquemine (21-12) at 7 p.m. in the non-select Division II quarterfinals.

The winner gets a trip to Lake Charles for the state tournament, officially known as LHSAA Boys’ Marsh Madness. Burton Coliseum will host the semifinal and championship games in all 10 divisions next week.

Bossier is looking for its ninth semifinal appearance in the last 13 years. Last year, the Bearkats lost to Wossman 56-48 in the Class 3A semifinals.

Bossier moved up to Class 4A this season and won the District 1 championship.

The Bearkats received a first-round bye in the playoffs. They defeated No. 13 Opelousas 60-41 Tuesday in the second round.

Plaquemine, located southwest of Baton Rouge, defeated No. 21 Crowley 65-41 in the first round then upset No. 5 St. Martinville 52-46 in the second.

Plaquemine is a member of District 6-4A. The Green Devils finished in a three-way tie for first with St. Michael the Archangel and McKinley at 6-2.

Plaquemine won its first eight games then hit a rough patch, losing 11 of its next 16. The Green Devils finished strong, winning six of their last seven.