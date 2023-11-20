High school boys basketball: Bossier, Airline fall in tournaments

The Bossier Bearkats fell to Class 5A power Zachary 66-57 on the first day of City of Lights tournament in Natchitoches.

Bossier is the defending non-select Division II state champion. Zachary won the 2022 Class 5A championship. The Broncos didn’t participate in last season’s playoffs after being banned by the LHSAA because of a benches-clearing brawl in a late-season game.

In the Thanksgiving Classic at Booker T. Washington, Airline fell to BTW 63-50.

At Natchitoches, Kerel Woods led Bossier with 21 points.

Kameron Davenport had 14. Javon Johnson added eight.

The Bearkats hit seven 3-pointers in the first half and led 38-29. But the Broncos rallied in the third quarter and the game was tied at 48 entering the fourth.

Broderick Brooks scored nine of his 19 points in the fourth as Zachary pulled away.

The Broncos finished with nine 3-pointers. The Bearkats didn’t have a 3 in the second half.

Woods scored all nine of the Bearkats’ fourth-quarter points,

Kheiri Haynes added 17 points for Zachary (2-0).

Bossier (2-1) is playing in the Thanksgiving Classic at Booker. T. Washington the next two days. The Bearkats play Woodlawn at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday and Huntington at 5:35 Wednesday.

At BTW, Eli Washington led Airline with 17 points. Aiden Thompson added 11.

The Vikings play Woodlawn at 11:35 a.m. Wednesday, the final day of the event.

Note: Statistics provided b coaches.