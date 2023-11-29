High school boys basketball: Bossier, Airline, Haughton win

The Bossier Bearkats, Airline Vikings and Haughton Bucs all won Tuesday night.

Bossier defeated Ruston 53-20 at Bossier, Airline dropped Northwood 47-29 at Airline and Haughton routed Saline 60-39 at Haughton.

Elsewhere, Benton fell to West Monroe 65-44 at Benton, Parkway lost to Gibsland-Coleman 85-74 at Gibsland-Coleman and Plain Dealing fell to North Caddo 57-30 at North Caddo.

At Bossier, ten Bearkats scored in the rout. Javon Johnson had a team-high 18 points, including four 3-pointers. Kerel Woods added 10.

Johnson sank three 3-pointers in the first quarter and Bossier led 18-9. He hit his fourth in the second and the Bearkats extended the lead to 27-13.

Bossier (5-2) is playing in the Sunday Players Showdown in the Lake tournament, which starts Thursday in Lake Charles.

At Airline, Kevin White scored 17 points to lead the Vikings to their second straight victory.

George Tilman added seven.

Airline (3-3) visits Pleasant Hill Friday.

At Haughton, nine Bucs scored as Haughton won its second game in as many nights.

Jayden Carey had a team-high 14, including four 3-pointers. Josh Ross added 11.

Braylon McHenry and Andrew Markray scored eight each.

Haughton led 21-17 at the half. Carey hit three 3-pointers in the third quarter and Bowman Lovell had one. The Bucs outscored the Bobcats 23-8.

Haughton (2-5) visits Lakeside Thursday.

At Benton, Marc Perry led the Tigers with 10 points. Everett Jacobson added seven.

Shun Glass paced West Monroe with 21.

At Gibsland-Coleman, Kaleb Williams led Parkway with four 3-pointers and 19 points,

Brhaelyn Brown added 13 and Phat Mayweather 12.

Down 18-9, the Panthers heated up in the second quarter with 24 points. But the Bulldogs scored 26 and led 44-33 at the half.

Parkway cut the lead to 60-52 after three quarters.

DeAvery Durham led the Bulldogs (4-2), a non-select Division V semifinalist last season, with 21 points.

Parkway (3-3) is also in the Showdown on the Lake.

At North Caddo, Jordan Green and Jayden Ray scored 14 and 12 points, respectively, to lead Plain Dealing.

The Lions host Simsboro Thursday.