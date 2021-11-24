High school boys basketball: Bossier, Airline pick up tournament wins

The Bossier Bearkats and Airline Vikings won tournament games Tuesday.

Bossier defeated Ruston 62-46 in the Natchitoches Central tournament. Airline rolled past Summerfield 49-26 in the Lakeview tournament.

At Natchitoches Central, Joseph Manning paced Bossier with 22 points, including three 3-pointers.

Javon Johnson scored 12 points, all on 3-pointers. Tahj Roots added 10 and Marquis Harris nine.

Bossier led 34-19 at the half at 53-31 after three quarters.

The Bearkats (2-1) visit Benton (1-2) on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

At Lakeview, Cameron Walker scored 13 points to lead a balanced Airline team. Kanayo Agu added 12 points and Bryson Broom 11.

Airline improved to 2-1.