High school boys basketball: Bossier, Airline win on final day of Bossier Invitational

Bossier and Airline were winners Saturday on the final day of the Bossier Invitational.
The Bearkats cruised past Calvary Baptist 78-56 and the Vikings edged Evangel Christian 36-32.
Javon Johnson and Tahj Roots led Bossier with 24 and points, respectively.
Kerel Woods added 15.
Bossier (11-7), which is No: 3 in the Division III power ratings, travels to Monroe Friday to face former Class 3A rival Wossman.
Kanayo Agu led Airline with 12 points. Tre’von Jackson added eight.
Airline (10-10) hosts Parkway Tuesday.