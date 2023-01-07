High school boys basketball: Bossier, Airline win on final day of Bossier Invitational

High school boys basketball: Bossier, Airline win on final day of Bossier...

Bossier and Airline were winners Saturday on the final day of the Bossier Invitational.

The Bearkats cruised past Calvary Baptist 78-56 and the Vikings edged Evangel Christian 36-32.

Javon Johnson and Tahj Roots led Bossier with 24 and points, respectively.

Kerel Woods added 15.

Bossier (11-7), which is No: 3 in the Division III power ratings, travels to Monroe Friday to face former Class 3A rival Wossman.

Kanayo Agu led Airline with 12 points. Tre’von Jackson added eight.

Airline (10-10) hosts Parkway Tuesday.