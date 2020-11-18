High school boys basketball: Bossier, Benton open with victories

The Bossier Bearkats and Benton Tigers opened the 2020-21 boys season with victories Tuesday night.

Defending Class 3A state champion Bossier defeated Southwood 51-31 at Bossier. It was the Bearkats’ 24th straight win.

Benton downed Plain Dealing 62-50 at Benton.

Eddie Hamilton’s debut as Airline’s head coach was put on hold. The Vikings’ opener against Northwood was postponed. Airline is scheduled to visit Ruston on Thursday.

At Bossier, Joseph Manning led the Bearkats with 23 points. He was 9-of-11 from the free throw line.

Last spring in the 3A championship game victory over Wossman Manning hit all 10 of his free throw attempts.

Marquis Harris added 10 points and Cinco Bryant seven.

The Bearkats started strong. They limited the Cowboys to one field goal in the first quarter and led 14-5.

That was the only basket Southwood made in the first half. The Cowboys did hit 10 free throws and Bossier led 25-14 at the half.

The Bearkats extended the lead to 37-20 after three quarters.

Manning scored 13 points in the second half and was 7-of-7 from the line.

At Benton, Ryan Ward pumped in 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Tigers.

Dylan Slaid scored 16 points and had four assists. Brodie Romero added 13 points. Jalen Taylor had 14 rebounds.

Tre’ Boyd led Plain Dealing with 14 points. Keionje Perry added 11 points and returning All-Parish player Darrien Perry had 10.

Note: The above report is based on information provided by coaches.