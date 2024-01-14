High school boys basketball: Bossier bounces back with win in Southside event

Less than 24 hours after suffering a brutal loss, the Bossier Bearkats took the court again Saturday after a 3.5-hour drive to Youngsville and came home with a victory.

Bossier defeated Catholic-New Iberia 61-50 in the one-day Louisiana HoopFest event at Southside that featured five other games.

Bossier, which fell to Wossman 61-58 on a long 3-pointer at the buzzer Friday night, improved to 15-8.

Kerel Woods-Dean and Javon Johnson led the Bearkats with 27 and 24 points, respectively.

Thanks to five 3-pointers, including four by Jaiden Mitchell, Catholic led 16-12 after a quarter.

Bossier picked up the pace on both ends of the floor in the second quarter and led 33-28 at the half.

Johnson made four 3-pointers in the first half and scored 20 points.

Woods-Dean scored nine in the third quarter and Bossier led 50-36 going into the fourth.

Mitchell finished with five 3-pointers and led Catholic (14-6) with 21 points. Tristan Lewis had 17.