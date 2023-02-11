High school boys basketball: Bossier claims 1-4A title with triple-OT victory over rival Huntington

Never say die is a well-worn sports cliche. But it certainly applied to the Bossier Bearkats Friday night before a packed house at Huntington with the District 1-4A championship on the line.

Trailing almost entire way in regulation, the Bearkats scratched and clawed and scratched and clawed some more to send the game into overtime tied at 64.

It looked like Bossier was going to win in the first overtime but missed free throws cost the Bearkats and the game went into a second overtime tied at 70.

Bossier fell behind by five then roared back again, forcing a third overtime with the score tied at 70. This time the Raiders hurt themselves with missed free throws.

In the third overtime, Huntington hit a 3-pointer to go up 86-85 with about two minutes left. Tahj Roots was fouled underneath the basket and sank both free throws.

Bossier never trailed again, winning a thriller against their archrival 90-85.

The victory earned Bossier (19-9, 7-0) the district championship in Justin Collins’ first season as head coach. It also avenged a 62-59 loss to the Raiders on Jan. 17 at Bossier, a game that didn’t count in the district standings.

Huntington (22-8, 6-1) also defeated Bossier 79-70 in the Doc Edwards Imvitational.

In Friday’s District 1-5A games involving parish teams, Parkway defeated Haughton 90-77 in double overtime at Parkway, Airline fell to Southwood 56-41 at Southwood, and Benton lost to Natchitoches Central 74-53 in Natchitoches.

In the other 1-5A game, Captain Shreve defeated Byrd 64-45 at Shreve.

Southwood clinched at least a share of the district championship. The Cowboys (19-7, 2-0) have a two-game lead over Shreve (23-5, 10-2) with two to play,

Airline (16-13, 6-6) had a five-game winning streak snapped.

In an MAIS 3A South tournament semifinal game, Providence Classical Academy defeated Ben’s Ford 70-55 in Woodville, Miss. The Knights (25-4) play Wilkinson County Christian Academy in Saturday’s championship game.

In a District 1-1A game, Plain Dealing fell to Arcadia 65-35 at Arcadia.

At Huntington, the Bearkats trailed by nine at the half and were down 10 early in the third quarter.

A 9-0 run cut the Raiders’ lead to 41-40. Thanks to a technical foul, Huntington went up by seven. But the Bearkats were back within three by the end of the quarter,

Bossier finally got even at 60 with just over two minutes left. The Bearkats tied it again at 64 with 44.5 seconds left on a follow off an offensive rebound.

The Raiders held for the final shot but couldn’t get off a good one.

Lakavin Thomas hit a pair of free throws to give Bossier a 70-65 lead with 1:30 left in the first OT. But the Bearkats couldn’t close the deal.

The Raiders hit a 3 with 18 seconds left to tie it. Bossier had a shot in the paint but couldn’t get it or a tip to fall and the game went into the second OT.

Huntington quickly went up by five. But again the Bearkats came back with some help from the Raiders at the free throw line. Roots hit two free throws with 6.8 seconds left ti tie it at 80.

Huntington missed on a drive to the basket, forcing the third overtime.

This time Bossier made the free throws when they needed to,

One key to the game was the Bearkats’ ability to capitalize on offensive rebounds. Also, Huntington got into foul trouble. Forced to foul in the final minutes, three Raiders fouled out.

Roots and Kerel Woods led Bossier with 25 and 24 points, respectively. Roots scored eight points in the overtime periods.

Woods sank five 3-pointers in regulation and scored seven in the overtime periods.

Keyshun Johnson had 14 points. Thomas and Javon Johnson had 12 each.

Decedric Webb led Huntington with 24 points. Chris Carpenter had 21 and

Kentravis Green 18.

At Parkway, the Panthers and Bucs also played a thriller.

The score was tied at 64 at the end of regulation and 72 after the first overtime.

Haughton rallied from a 32-21 halftime deficit. The Bucs outscored the Panthers 24-15 in the third quarter and Parkway led 47-45 going into the fourth,

Parkway’s Brhaelyn Brown hit two 3-pointers in the fourth and scored eight of his 21 points.

Haughton’s Laythan Delaney scored 12 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter. He had all eight of the Bucs’ points in the first overtime.

Kaleb Williams, who sank three 3-pointers in the first quarter, scored seven of the Panthers’ eight. He finished with a team-high 23 points.

Parkway dominated the second OT, outscoring the Bucs 18-5.

Caleb Evans scored seven of his 19 points in the second OT. Brown also scored seven.

The Panthers (13-16, 5-7) ended a five-game slide. The Bucs dropped to 11-21 and 1-11.

At the MAIS 3A South tournament, Bowman Lovell paced PCA with 28 points. Blake Guin had 13, Jace Deloach 11 and Daniel West 10.

At Arcadia, Tyrese Kimble led Plain Dealing with 14 points. Carnez Hillmon had nine. Hillmon had 17 and Kimble 16 in a loss to Summerfield Tuesday.