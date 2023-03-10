High school boys basketball: Bossier claims non-select Division II state title

The Bossier Bearkats are state champions once again.

The No. 4 seed Bearkats defeated No. 3 Carroll 42-33 in the non-select Division II state championship game Saturday night at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.

Bossier finished 24-11.The Bearkats won 13 of their last 14 games. Carroll finished 25-12.

It’s Bossier’s fourth state title since 2011 and fifth overall. The Bearkats have won those titles under three different head coaches.

Jeremiah Williams guided Bossier to the 2011 and 2016 Class 4A championships. Nick Bohanan led the Bearkats to the 2020 Class 3A title.

Now Justin Collins, a Bossier assistant the previous five years, is a state champion in his first season as head coach.

Collins said he looks at it as simply carrying on a tradition.

“At Bossier that’s the goal, regardless,” he said. “It’s been like that before me. And it’ll be like that after me. That’s the goal now. You think you’re going to get it your first year? Not really. But that’s always the goal. And as long as they throw the ball up we’ve got a shot.”

Senior guard Lakavin Thomas, who also turned in a stellar performance in the semifinal win over No. 1 Wossman, was named the game’s Most Outstanding Player.

He had nine points in the first half and finished with 13. He also had nine rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Senior guard Tahj Roots came up big down the stretch, sinking one clutch free throw after another and getting a steal and layup with 20 seconds left to give the Bearkats a seven-point lead.

He scored 14 points and had eight rebounds and two steals.

Collins wasn’t surprised at his performance.

“That’s what he does,” he said. “He’s been doing it all year. My coach use to tell me, players make plays. Big-time players make plays. He made the plays. He made the free throws. Got a stop. Got a steal. And that’s who he is. He’s our guy.”

The game was much closer than the final score. In fact, it was a nailbiter with some very nervous moments for the large contingent of Bossier fans that made the trip.

Down 33-32, Carroll twice had two possessions to take the lead in the final 1:30. On the first, the Bulldogs missed a 3-pointer with 1:18 left.

After a Bossier turnover, Carroll was whistled for traveling with 56 seconds left.

Roots then sank two free throws to put Bossier up 35-32 with 54 seconds left.

A Bossier foul inside put the Bulldogs at the line with 45 seconds left. They made the first then missed the second, cutting the lead to 35-33.

Roots was fouled and knocked down the free throws with 52 seconds left.

After Carroll missed a 3, Roots hit one of two free throws. Then he made a steal at midcourt and drove for a layup to put the Bearkats on top 40-33 with 20 seconds left.

Javon Johnson hit two free throws with 8 seconds left for the final margin.

The low-scoring game was right in Bossier’s wheelhouse. The Bearkats didn’t score more than 48 points in their last three games. The most they allowed was 42.

The Bossier guards were content to look for openings to drive to the basket. Bossier only attempted eight 3-pointers and made one.

Carroll attacked the basket too, but the Bulldogs took more chances from the outside. Carroll attempted 18 3-pointers. The Bulldogs made one.

Overall, Carroll shot 26 percent (12-of-46) the field. Lakavion Owens, who had 19 points in Bossier’s 59-56 regular-season victory on Nov. 23, scored two. Rictavion Johnson led the Bulldogs with 12 points.

Carroll’s one 3-pointer by Treylan Neal came with just over two minutes to play in the game and cut what was once an eight-point lead in the third quarter to one.

Collins said Carroll was similar to fellow Monroe and District 1-3A team Wossman.

“They play tough, physical, kind of bully ball, I guess,” he said. “If you can weather the storm sometimes and fight back, and make them hit shots from the 3-point line, you’ve got a chance.”

The Bearkats weren’t bothered by the physical play. They outrebonded the Bulldogs 37-28. Kerel Woods had six rebounds and Landarius Watson five. Javon Johnson and Keyshun Johnson had three each.

Bossier wasn’t perfect from the free throw line, making 11-of-17. But they made enough when the game was on the line.

“Going into the game, like the last game, free throws and rebounds are going to win the championship,” Collins said. “Coach (Nick) Bohanan always said it. If you can win the rebound contest and you can make free throws you’ve got a chance to win a state championship.”

Bossier got off to a very slow start.

After failing behind 8-0, the Bearkats rallied for a 12-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Bossier led 20-16 at the half. The Bearkats took eight-point leads three times in the third quarter and twice had chances to go up by 10.

Bossier settled for a 29-24 lead going into the fourth. The Bearkats hit a basket early in the fourth quarter to go up 31-24.

They led 32-26 with less than four minutes to play before Carroll’s late rally.

“You know it’s going to be a challenge,” Collins said. “Any time you’re in the state championship game it’s going to be tough. They went up 8-0 and we had to fight back. That’s kind of been the story of our season, fighting back. Getting down doesn’t matter. It’s not over until the end of the fourth quarter when there’s no more time left.”

When he took over for Bohanan last year, Collins obviously didn’t know what the future would hold. But he did know he had a group of players willing to put in the work toward the ultimate goal, now achieved.

“I knew they were going to work and they were good kids and they were going to do everything we asked them to do,” he said. “What you don’t know is when you’re just working, you’re just working, you don’t know the end, the outcome. You just put your head down and keep working.

“That’s kind of the message. And hey look, the hard work paid off.”