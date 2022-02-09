High school boys basketball: Bossier clinches share of 1-3A title; Airline downs Byrd

The Bossier Bearkats clinched at least a share of the District 1-3A championship with a 75-47 victory over Green Oaks Tuesday night at Green Oaks.

Bossier (22-6, 7-0) leads Mansfield (11-8, 4-1) by one game in the loss column with one to play. The Bearkats host the Wolverines next Tuesday in a game that was postponed from Jan. 18.

It’s Bossier third straight 1-3A championship and fifth straight overall, including two in District 1-4A. Bossier is moving back up to 1-4A next season.

Marquis Harris led the Bearkats with 13 points. Sentavion Ball added 11 and Tahj Roots 10.

Elsewhere, the Airline Vikings defeated Byrd 54-42 at Byrd.

AJ Coleman, Trevon Jackson and Colby O’Glee led the Vikings with 14, 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Airline improved to 14-8 overall and 8-3 in District 1-5A. The Vikings are tied for third with Southwood (15-14, 8-3), which defeated Benton 60-46 at Southwood.

Captain Shreve (21-5, 10-1) maintained the district lead with a 71-39 home victory over Parkway. Natchitoches Central (19-5, 9-2) defeated Haughton 48-37 at Haughton to remain in second.

In s District 1-1A game, Plain Dealing fell to leader Calvary Baptist 73-31 at Calvary.