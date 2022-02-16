High school boys basketball: Bossier completes perfect run in 1-3A; Airline edges Southwood; Parkway wins

The Bossier Bearkats completed a perfect run through District 1-3A with a 52-38 victory over Mansfield Tuesday night on Senior Night at Bossier.

The Bearkats improved to 23-7 overall and finished district play 8-0. Bossier closes the regular season Friday against Neville in Monroe.

According to GeauxPreps.com, Bossier is No. 2 in the Class 3A power ratings. The Bearkats will likely be the No. 2 seed when playoff pairings are announced Monday.

Seniors Marquis Harris and Joseph Manning led the Bearkats with 18 and 17 points, respectively.

Unlike the teams’ first district meeting when Bossier won in a rout, Mansfield kept it close most of the way. The Bearkats led 23-17 at the half and 36-28 after three quarters.

Manning scored six in the fourth quarter to help keep the Wolverines at bay.

Aaron Guin and Jalon Ebarb led Mansfield (11-10, 4-3) with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

In District 1-5A games involving parish teams, Airline edged Southwood 41-40 at Airline, Parkway downed Haughton 71-62 at Parkway and Benton fell to Byrd 45-52 at Byrd.

In the other 1-5A game, Captain Shreve clinched the district championship with a 46-41 overtime victory over Natchitoches Central at Shreve.

The Gators improved to 24-5 overall and 12-1 in district with only Friday’s game at Haughton left in the regular season. Natchitoches Central (21-6, 10-3) is second and Airline (15-9, 9-4) third.

At Airline, Colby O’glee poured in 19 points to lead the Vikings.

Cameron Walker added 10.

Airline closes the regular season at Benton on Friday. According to GeauxPreps.com, the Vikings are No. 17 in the 5A power rankings. The top 16 in the final ratings host first-round games.

At Parkway, Chance Snell and Christian McCoy led the Panthers with (6-19, 1-12) with 16 points each.

Parkway led 35-28 at the half and 50-44 after three quarters. McCoy scored nine in the fourth quarter to help the Panthers pull out the victory.

Parkway hit seven 3-pointers in the game. Snell, McCoy and Brhaelyn Brown all had two.

Laythan Delaney had a big game for Haughton (15-14, 3-10) with 27 points. He had 10 in the first quarter to help the Bucs take a 16-15 lead.

Adrian McClindon and JJ Dudley added nine each.

Parkway closes the season at Natchitoches Central Friday. The Shreve game will be Haughton’s final one this season.

At Byrd, Benton dropped to 11-22 and 4-9 with the loss. The Tigers finish their season Friday against Airline.

Providence Classical Academy Academy begins play in the eight-team MAIS 3A Tournament Wednesday against Porter’s Chapel at 5:15 p.m.