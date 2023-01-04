High school boys basketball: Bossier cruises past Evangel on Day 1 of Bossier Invitational

The Bossier Bearkats jumped out to a big early and cruised to a 68-43 victory over Evangel Christian on the first day of the Bossier Invitational Wednesday night.

The Bearkats led 16-2 after a quarter. They extended the lead to 28-3 with 3:40 left in the second and led 35-9 at the half.

Tahj Roots led Bossier (10-7) with 17 points. Landarius Watson scored nine of his 13 in the first quarter.

Kerel Woods had 12, Keyshun Johnson nine and Lakavin Thomas eight.

Braylen Clark led Evangel (12-5) with 15 points.

Bossier only had two 3-pointers. The Bearkats scored on drives inside the lane or short jumpers. They also had a couple of alley-oop dunks and several second-chance baskets.

In the first tournament game, Loyola defeated Red River 58-50.

The tournament continues Thursday with three games.

Minden plays Red River at 4 p.m. followed by DeRidder vs. Evangel at 5:30 and Calvary Baptist vs. Huntington at 7.

There are no games Friday.

Loyola plays DeRidder at 2 Saturday followed by Evangel vs. Airline at 3:30 and Bossier vs. Calvary at 5.