High school boys basketball: Bossier downs Calvary on Day 2 of Bossier Invitational

The Bossier Bearkats picked up their second victory in as many days in the Bossier Invitational Thursday, defeating the Calvary Baptist Cavaliers 62-55.

Joseph Manning paced the Bearkats (9-5) with 24 points, including three 3-pointers. Cinco Bryant added 15.

Daniel Ortiz led the Cavaliers (13-5) with 25 points, including four 3-pointers. Ben Ponder chipped in with 13.

Calvary led 27-26 at the half. Bossier got the upper hand in the third quarter, outscoring the Cavs 18-7 for a 44-34 lead.

In the nightcap at Bossier, Loyola College Prep defeated Homer 47-36.

The event continues Friday with three games. In Session I, Plain Dealing takes on Green Oaks at 4 p.m. and Bossier plays DeRidder at 6. In Session II, Calvary faces Wossman at 8.

The gym will be cleared after the first session.

The event concludes Saturday. Here is the schedule.

SESSION I

10, Homer vs. North Caddo

Noon, Loyola vs. Plain Dealing

2, DeRidder vs. Mansfield

SESSION II

4:30, Wossman vs. Red River

6:30, Bossier vs. Ouachita Parish