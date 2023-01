The Bossier Bearkats defeated Rayville 60-56 in the Extravaganza Classic at Calvary Baptist Saturday afternoon.

Tahj Roots and Javon Johnson led the Bearkats with 18 and 17 points, respectively.

Kerel Woods added 16.

Bossier (13-9) resumes District 1-4A play at Northwood Tuesday.

Rayville dropped to 13-9.