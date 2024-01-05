High school boys basketball: Bossier downs Ringgold on Day 2 of Bossier Invitational

High school boys basketball: Bossier downs Ringgold on Day 2 of Bossier...

The Bossier Bearkats made it two wins in as many days in the Bossier Invitational Thursday, defeating Ringgold 52-42.

In other games at Bossier, Mansfield defeated North Caddo 69-65, DeRidder edged Green Oaks 50-47 and Evangel Christian defeated Huntington 58-52.

Javon Johnson led Bossier (14-6) with 21 points. He sank four 3-pointers and scored 14 in the first half, helping the Bearkats take a 33-26 lead.

Kam Davenport added 12 points. Kerel Woods-Dean had nine and Matteo Guerrero eight.

Guerrero knocked down two 3s in the third quarter as Bossier extended the lead to 40-26.

Woods-Dean was 6-of-6 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.

Jbari Adams led Ringgold (15-8) with 11 points. Jordyn Wilson had 10.

Jaylun Howard paced Mansfield with 21 points. Jaylen O’Neal and Bryson Ebarb scored 12 each.

Zykedran Brown led North Caddo with 19.

Semont Fairley led DeRidder with 16 points. Q. Sanford and J. Hooper topped Green Oaks with 10 each.

TJ Grider and CJ Shiflett led Evangel with 21 and 18 points, respectively. Jacob Stewart led Huntington with 16.

The tournament concludes Saturday. Here is the schedule.

Loyola vs. Mansfield, 1 p.m.

DeRidder vs. Northwood, 2:30

North Caddo vs. Lake Charles College Prep, 4

Huntington vs. Airline, 5:30

Bossier vs. Calvary Baptist, 7