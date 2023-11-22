High school boys basketball: Bossier downs Woodlawn in BTW tournament, faces Huntington Wednesday

The Bossier Bearkats returned to the win column Tuesday, defeating Woodlawn 56-47 in the Thanksgiving Classic at Booker T. Washington.

Javon Johnson led Bossier with 22 points. Kerel Woods had 17. He sank two 3-pointers and was 7-of-8 from the free throw line.

Johnson scored 11 in the first half and the Bearkats led 26-24. Woods scored 10, including his two 3s, in the third and Bossier extended the lead to 43-35.

Brandon Henderson led Woodlawn (1-2) with 21 points.

Bossier (3-1) faces another District 1-4A rival, Huntington (3-1), at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday in the final game of the Thanksgiving Classic. The Raiders fell to Captain Shreve 60-38 Tuesday.

In a non-tournament game, Plain Dealing fell to Doyline 64-35 at BPCC in the Decari Markray Classic.

Jayden Ray and Tyrese Kimble led the Lions with 17 and 16 points, respectively.

Haughton fell to Loyola 70-60 in the City of Lights tournament in Natchitoches.

Airline plays Woodlawn at 11:35 a.m. Wednesday at BTW.