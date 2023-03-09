High school boys basketball: Bossier faces another familiar foe Friday in non-select Division II state championship game

The Bossier Bearkats take on another familiar foe for the non-Select Division II state championship Friday at 6 p.m. at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.

In Tuesday’s semifinals, No. 4 seed Bossier upset No. 1 Wossman 48-42, avenging a regular-season loss. The tables will be turned when the Bearkats (23-10) face the No. 3 seed Carroll Bulldogs (25-11) for the title.

Bossier defeated Carroll 59-56 on Nov. 23 at Bossier.

(The game will be broadcast on radio on KSYR “The Light” 92.1 FM.)

This will be the third straight year the teams have met in the playoffs. Last year, the Bearkats defeated the Bulldogs 60-47 in the Class 3A quarterfinals. Two years ago, Carroll knocked Bossier out in the quarterfinals 59-56

Bossier wasn’t the only team that pulled off an upset in the semifinals. Carroll defeated No. 2 Iowa 63-57.

Bossier is in a state championship game for the eighth time in the last 15 seasons.

The Bearkats won Class 4A championships in 2011 and 2016. They won the Class 3A title in 2020.

Bossier was the Class 4A runner-up in 2009, 2010 and 2019 and Class 3A runner-up in 2012.

Like Wossman, Carroll is a member of District 1-3A. The Bulldogs lost to the Wildcats twice in district play by close margins, 46-43 and 66-60. They also lost to Wossman 52-47 in a tournament.

Like Bossier, Carroll has played a tough schedule. Regular-season opponents included non-select Division I semifinalist Ruston, select Division I finalist Catholic-Baton Rouge, select Division II finalist Madison Prep and District 1-5A runner-up Captain Shreve.

After receiving a first-round bye in the playoffs, Carroll defeated No. 19 Beau Chene 62-44 in the second round and No. 6 Breaux Bridge 71-52 in the quarterfinals.

Ricktavion Johnson, a 5-foot-11 senior guard, led the Bulldogs against Iowa with 20 points. Lavion Owens, a 6-2 junior forward, scored 12. He also had a team-high 12 rebounds.

Bossier senior guard Tahj Roots had a big game in the regular-season game against Carroll with 26 points. Javon Johnson had 12 and Kerel Woods eight.

The Bearkats led by 11 after three quarters then held off the Bulldogs down the stretch.

Owens led Carroll with 19, including three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Deandre Washington, a senior guard, had 14.

Bossier and Carroll are similar height-wise. At 6-6, Woods is the tallest player on either team. Wossman had a 6-8 post player, Kamron Coleman, who blocked five shots and altered several more.