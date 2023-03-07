High school boys basketball: Bossier faces familiar foe in semifinals Tuesday

The Bossier Bearkats face a familiar foe in the non-select Division II semifinals Tuesday.

Bossier (22-10), the No. 4 seed, plays No. Wossman (29-4) at 4:45 p.m. at the state tournament, also know as LHSAA Boys’ Marsh Madness, at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.

Last year, the Wildcats defeated the Bearkats 56-46 in the Class 3A semifinals.

Bossier moved up to Class 4A this season. Wossman is still in Class 3A. But under the new playoff format resulting from last year’s decision by LHSAA Executive Committee to change the definition of a select school, both are in non-select Division II.

In 2020, Bossier defeated Wossman 62-61 in the Class 3A state championship game. Very few people saw it live because it was at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and no fans were allowed in Burton.

The Wildcats and the Bearkats also played during this regular season. Wossman won 74-65 on Jan. 13 in Monroe.

Wossman received a first-round bye in the playoffs then defeated No. 16 Pineville 82-54 in the second and No. 9 Franklin Parish 65-56 in the quarterfinals.

The Wildcats won 16 of their last 17 regular-season games. Their only loss during that stretch was to Richwood 57-56 in their second-to-last game.

Wossman’s other losses were to District 1-5A champion Southwood 43-40, Ruston 61-44 and Bonnabel 54-49.

Richwood lost in the non-select Division III quarterfinals. Ruston is in the non-select Division I semifinals. Bonnabel lost in the select Division I first round.

Bossier also received a first-round bye the defeated No. 13 Opelousas 60-41 and No. 12 Plaquemine 43-40 in the quarterfinals.

The Bearkats have won 11 of their last 12 games.

Bossier is looking for its first championship game appearance since winning the title in 2020. The Bearkats won the Class 4A championship in 2011 and 2016.

Bossier also won the 1960 Class 3A championship when that was the highest class.