High school boys basketball: Bossier falls on buzzer beater in Lake Charles tournament; Texas High defeats Airline

High school boys basketball: Bossier falls on buzzer beater in Lake Charles

The Bossier Bearkats lost a heartbreaker to Lake Charles College Prep 45-44 Saturday in the consolation semifinals of The Showdown in the Lake in Lake Charles.

Lake Charles College won on a buzzer beater.

Kerel Woods and Lakavin Thomas led Bossier with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Tahj Roots added seven.

The Bearkats trailed 36-29 after three quarters, but Bossier rallied and took the lead.

Bossier (5-4) visits Ouachita Parish at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Airline fell to Texas High 69-61 at the Red River Hoopfest in Texarkana.

Colby O’Glee led the Vikings with 16 points. Tre’von Jackson added 11 and Bryson Broom nine.

Airline (3-5) visits Minden at 7:30 Tuesday.