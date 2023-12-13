High school boys basketball: Bossier falls to Captain Shreve; Haughton downs Plain Dealing

In a battle between two of Shreveport-Bossier City’s top programs, the Bossier Bearkats fell to the Captain Shreve Gators 56-33 Tuesday night at Shreve.

Elsewhere, the Haughton Bucs defeated the Plain Dealing Lions 83-44 at Plain Dealing.

At Captain Shreve, the game matched the defending District 1-4A and non-select Division II state champion Bearkats and the 2022-23 District 1-5A runner-up Gators.

Both teams struggled offensively early and Shreve led 8-5 after a quarter.

Bossier scored 12 in the second but the Gators extended the lead to 24-17 at the half.

Shreve knocked down three 3-pointers in the third and outscored the Bearkats 16-7.

Marcus Loftin and Jyrin Sowell, a first-team All-District 1-5A selection last season, led Shreve (8-1) with 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Tonio Ambler led Bossier with eight.

The Bearkats (7-5) host Airline Friday.

At Plain Dealing, Haughton improved to 6-7.

Tyrese Kimble led Plain Dealing with 26 points. Jayden Ray added 11.

Haughton hosts Haynesville Wednesday. Plain Dealing visits Converse Thursday.

NOTE: Statistics provided by coaches.