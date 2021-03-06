High school boys basketball: Bossier falls to Carroll in OT in quarterfinals

After rallying in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime, the Bossier Bearkats fell to the Carroll Bulldogs 59-56 in a Class 3A quarterfinal game Friday night in Carroll.

The defending state champion Bearkats, seeded fifth, finished a tough season 17-11. Eight of Bossier’s losses were by three points or less.

Carroll (23-7), the No. 4 seed, will face No. 1 Madison Prep in the semifinals at the state tournament in Lake Charles. Madison Prep defeated No. 8 Booker T. Washington-New Orleans 56-52.

Bossier trailed 36-29 after three quarters. The Bearkats fought back in the fourth, outscoring the Bulldogs 18-11 and the game went into overtime tied at 47.

Carroll then outscored Bossier 12-9 to take the victory.

The first quarter ended tied at 13. The second quarter could’ve been disastrous for the Bearkats, who scored just three points. But Bossier held the Bulldogs to eight and went into the locker room down by only five.

Carroll extended the lead by two in the third, setting up Bossier’s fourth-quarter rally.

Junior Joseph Manning led the Bearkats with 20 points. Junior Sedrick Applewhite added 12. Senior Cinco Bryant scored six and freshman Javon Johnson five.

Carroll sank eight 3-pointers while Bossier had four.

Randarius Jones, a 6-foot-7 senior, led the Bulldogs with 22 points.

Sophomore Ashton Scott hit four 3-pointers and scored 14.

The good new for Bossier is its roster is loaded with underclassmen. It won’t be a surprise if the Bearkats make a run at the title again next season.