High school boys basketball: Bossier falls to Carver, hosts Woodlawn Tuesday

The Bossier Bearkats fell to 2021 Class 4A runner-up George Washington Carver 57-50 in the nightcap of the Extravaganza Classic Saturday at Calvary Baptist.

Bossier (17-6) is No. 2 in the Class 3A power rankings, according to GeauxPreps.com. Carver (19-5) is No. 1 in 4A.

Carver led 31-23 at the half. Bossier rallied in the third quarter and cut the lead to one, but the Rams outscored the Bearkats 20-14 in the fourth.

Joseph Manning led Bossier with 17 points Marquis Harris had 12 and Sedric Applewhite nine.

Dorian Finister, a 6-foot-5 guard, led Carver with 18 points. Laurence Nathan added 11.

Bossier returns to action Tuesday at home against Woodlawn, another top 4A team. The Knights (17-7) are No. 10 in the power ratings.

Tickets to the 7:30 p.m. game are available online only at

https://bossier-high-school.ticketleap.com/–boys…/

Cost is $8.

No tickets will be sold at the door. No one will be admitted after the gym reaches capacity, even those with passes.

The girls game tips off at 6.