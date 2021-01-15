High school boys basketball: Bossier falls to Huntington in double-OT thriller; district play resumes Friday night

The Bossier Bearkats fell to the Huntington Raiders 79-77 in a double-overtime thriller Thursday night at Huntington.

Bossier rallied from a five-point deficit after three quarters and sent the game into OT tied at 62. Each team scored four points in the first OT. The Raiders edged the Bearkats 13-11 in the second.

Six Bearkats scored in double figures. Joseph Manning, Sedrick Applewhite and Lakavin Thomas all had 15. Cinco Bryant and Javon Johnson had 11 each. Tahj Roots scored 10.

Javari Williams and Rayshun McCullar paced Huntington (9-3) with 23 and 21 points, respectively. Williams hit five 3-pointers and McCullar made two.

The loss was Bossier’s fifth by four points or less. The Bearkats (11-7) continue defense of their District 1-3A title Friday night at home against Loyola.

In a District 1-5A game played Wednesday, Benton fell to defending champion Natchitoches Central 63-56 at Benton.

Ryan Ward and Brodie Romero led Benton (14-6, 0-3) with 16 and 14 points, respectively. Greg Manning added nine.

The Tigers got off to a great start. Ward hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points in the first quarter. Romero knocked down two 3s and Benton led 23-13.

The Tigers cooled off in the second quarter, scoring eight points. But they held the Chiefs to just six and led 31-19 at the half.

The third quarter belonged to Natchitoches Central. The Chiefs outscored the Tigers 21-7 and led 40-38 going into the final period.

Romero hit a pair of 3s in the fourth and Manning scored five points. But Natchitoches Central also hit a couple from long range. The Chiefs were 9-of-10 from the line.

Darius Young led Natchitoches Central with 20 points. Sean LaCour added 16 with all but two of those coming in the second half.

Benton is at Southwood (10-10, 2-1) Friday night. The Tigers’ three district losses have been by a combined 15 points.

Natchitoches Central (12-1, 3-0), No. 2 in the Class 5A power rankings according to GeauxPreps.com, visits Haughton (5-4, 1-2).

In the other 1-5A games, Airline (4-8, 1-2) is at Byrd (3-3, 0-3) and Parkway (7-2, 3-0) is at Captain Shreve (11-7, 2-1)

Plain Dealing (1-8, 0-1) hosts Ringgold (7-10, 0-0) in a District 1-1A matchup.

Providence Classical Academy is at Claiborne Academy in an MSAIS District 5-AA game.