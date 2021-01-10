High school boys basketball: Bossier falls to Ouachita Parish, finishes 3-1 in Bossier Invitational

The Bossier Bearkats’ undefeated streak in the Bossier Invitational ended Saturday with a 55-45 loss to Ouachita Parish on Saturday night.

The Bearkats finished the four-day event 3-1 and are 10-6. The Lions went 2-0 and improved to 7-8.

Bossier won its annual tournament the last three years. This year, because of COVID-19 restrictions and protocols, the event was changed from a bracket tournament to a series of 14 games over four days

Joseph Manning led Bossier with 16 points. He averaged 22.5 points in the four games. Lakavin Thomas added 10.

James Ross paced Ouachita Parish with 25 points, including five 3-pointers.

Ross and Manning both got off to strong starts. Ross hit two 3s in the first quarter and had 11 points. Manning sank Bossier’s only 3-pointer and was 5-of-5 from the free throw line.

The Lions led 17-13 after the quarter and extended the lead to 30-24 at the half.

Bossier struggled offensively in the the third. The Bearkats couldn’t cut into the lead as Ross hit two more 3-pointers and scored eight points. The Lions pushed the lead to 44-33 going into the fourth.

Manning made 9-of-11 free throws but Bossier was only 14-of-28 in the game. Ouachita Parish was 15-of-26.

Bossier is scheduled to open defense of its District 1-3A title Tuesday against North Webster at home.

In the event’s other games Saturday, Plain Dealing fell to Loyola 41-40, Homer defeated North Caddo 57-45 and Mansfield edged DeRidder 54-52.