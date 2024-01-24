High school boys basketball: Bossier gets first district victory

Defending champion Bossier picked up its first District 1-4A victory Tuesday night, defeating Northwood 58-41 at Bossier.

The victory came one night after a 59-50 loss to Booker T. Washington in the district opener.

In other 1-4A games, Woodlawn defeated Huntington 62-53 at Woodlawn, Minden topped Evangel Christian 61-55 at Evangel and Booker T. Washington crushed North DeSoto 100-50 at North DeSoto.

At Bossier, Kerel Woods-Dean and Javon Johnson scored 24 and 21 points, respectively, to lead the Bearkats.

Johnson hit four 3-pointers in the first half and scored 17 points as Bossier rolled to a 36-21 lead.

Woods-Dean scored eight points in the first quarter and added a 3-pointer in the second. He scored nine in the third as Bossier opened a 52-33 lead.

Bossier (15-10, 1-1) visits Evangel Friday.