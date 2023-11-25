High school boys basketball: Bossier gets revenge against Huntington in David Bryant Memorial Classic; Airline wins

High school boys basketball: Bossier gets revenge against Huntington in David Bryant...

Round Two goes to the Bossier Bearkats.

Bossier defeated the Huntington Raiders 59-49 in the final game of the David Bryant Memorial Classic Saturday at BPCC.

The victory came just two days after the Bearkats let a fourth-quarter lead slip away in a 52-45 loss to the Raiders in the Thanksgiving Classic at Booker T. Washington.

The District 1-4A heavyweights are scheduled to face each other at least two more times this season.

In other boys games at BPCC, Airline routed North Caddo 70-41, Benton fell to Green Oaks 44-39 and Plain Dealing lost to Woodlawn.

Javon Johnson and Kerry Woods led Bossier with 18 and 16 points, respectively. Johnson hit four 3-pointers.

Keyshun Johnson added 10.

The game was tied at 35 after three quarters. In the first meeting, Bossier led by four going into the fourth but couldn’t hold the lead.

This time the Bearkats dominated the fourth. Woods scored 10 and Johnson nine.

Jacob Stewart and Keonte Kennedy led Huntington (4-2) with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Bossier (4-2) returns to action Tuesday against Ruston at home.

Marc Perry led Benton with 19 points. Alex Gilmore added nine.

Benton (1-1) hosts West Monroe Tuesday.

George Tillman and Connor McConathy led five Airline players in double figures with 15 points each.

McConathy also had eight steals. Tillman also had six rebounds.

Jaden Davis had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Eli Washington had 11 points and five rebounds. Aiden Thompson had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Vikings (2-3) host Northwood Tuesday.