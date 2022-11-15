High school boys basketball: Bossier gives new head coach first win

The Bossier Bearkats gave new Head Coach Justin Collins his first victory Tuesday night, defeating the Haughton Bucs 71-41 at Bossier.

It was the season opener for Bossier. Haughton fell to 0-2 under new Head Coach Robert Price.

The Bearkats jumped out to a 23-10 lead after a quarter and led 49-20 at the half.

Tahj Roots led three Bossier players in double figures with 18 points. He hit three 3-pointers in the second quarter and scored 11 points.

Javon Johnson scored 12 of his 15 points in the first quarter. Keyshun Johnson added 12 points in the game.

Nine Bearkats scored.

Laythan Delaney, a first-team All-Parish selection last season, led Haughton with 25 points. He had four 3-pointers.

Bossier is playing in the Natchitoches Central tournament next Monday and Tuesday.

Haughton is playing in the Saline tournament which runs Thursday through Saturday.

