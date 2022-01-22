High school boys basketball: Bossier, Haughton, PCA get district wins

The Bossier Bearkats, Haughton Buccaneers and Providence Classical Academy Knights picked up district victories Friday night.

In a District 1-3A game, Bossier defeated Green Oaks 70-39 at Bossier.

In District 1-5A games involving parish teams, Haughton topped Parkway 46-33, Benton lost to Byrd 51-47 and Airline fell to Southwood 76-60.

In the other 1-5A game, Natchitoches Central handed Captain Shreve its first district loss 47-44 in Natchitoches.

Southwood (12-12, 5-1), Captain Shreve (16-5, 5-1) and Natchitoches Central (15-4, 5-1) are tied for the lead. They are followed by Airline (9-8, 3-3), Byrd (10-8, 3-3), Benton (9-17, 2-4), Haughton (13-9, 1-5) and Parkway (5-12, 0-6).

In an MAIS District 5-3A game, PCA took the district lead with a 52-49 home victory over Claiborne.

At Bossier, Javon Johnson hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead the Bearkats.

Carlos Butler, who hit three from behind the arc, scored 13. Joseph Manning added 10.

Bossier (17-5, 3-0) has won seven in a row. The Bearkats face 2021 Class 4A runner-up George Washington Carver at 7:30 Saturday in the nightcap of the Extravaganza Classic at Calvary Baptist.

Carver (18-5) is coming off a 57-46 victory over Eleanor McMain in a rematch of last year’s 4A title game. Bossier lost to McMain 64-63 earlier this season.

Tickets are available online only at https://hoopfests-tour.ticketleap.com/22-extravaganza-classic/. See the complete schedule below.

At Southwood, Trevon Jackson led Airline with 20 points. Cameron Walker scored 17 and AJ Coleman had 10.

At Benton, Greg Manning scored 18 points to lead the Tigers. Jalen Taylor added 12.

The Tigers led 23-20 at the half, but the Yellow Jackets took the lead with a 17-8 third-quarter run.

Benton rallied in the fourth behind Manning, who hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points. But Brian Morris, who had a game-high 19 points, helped Byrd hold on for the win by going 5-of-5 from the free throw line. Morris was 9-of-9 in the game.

At PCA, Bowman Lovell scored 23 points as the Knights improved to 17-6 overall and 5-1 in district. Cole Thornton added 13.