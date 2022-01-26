High school boys basketball: Bossier High to hold Fan Appreciation Night Friday

Bossier is holding a boys basketball Fan Appreciate Night Friday night.

The Bearkats host North Webster at 6 in a District 1-3A contest. Bossier ls 18-6 overall and leads the district at 3-0.

Free admission will be available to children who wear their team jerseys.

Parents and adult fans can get in free is they wear something to represent Bossier High.

Bossier High students who wear their spirit or team shirts will get their parents in for no charge.

The above applies to any Bossier Paris School.

Fans are advised to come early for concessions and music.