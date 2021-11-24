High school boys basketball: Bossier hits a dozen 3-pointers in victory over Benton

The Bossier Bearkats knocked down 12 3-pointers in a 78-49 victory over the Benton Tigers Wednesday afternoon at Benton.

The Bearkats started out on fire, hitting seven from long range in the first quarter en route to a 27-12 lead.

Javon Johnson sank four, Tahj Roots two and Carlos Butler one.

Bossier cooled off a bit in the second quarter but still extended its lead to 43-25 at the half.

Benton got within 17 early in the third, but the Bearkats finished the quarter strong and led 65-37 going into the fourth.

Johnson finished with 15 points on five 3s. Roots scored 13. Butler, who hit three more from behind the arc in the third quarter, had 12 points. Marquis Harris added 11.

Manning and Brian Williams led the Tigers with 12 points each. Jalen Taylor chipped in 11.

Bossier (3-1) hosts defending Class 4A state champion Eleanor McMain Saturday night.

Benton (1-3) resumes play Dec. 2 in the Red River tournament.