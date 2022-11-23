High school boys basketball: Bossier holds off Carroll, improves to 4-0

Tahj Roots scored 26 points to lead the Bossier Bearkats past Carroll 59-56 in the Richwood Classic Wednesday afternoon in Monroe.

Bossier improved to 4-0. Carroll 4-2.

The Bearkats and the Bulldogs met in the Class 3A quarterfinals the last two seasons. Carroll won 59-56 in 2021 and Bossier won 60-47 last spring.

Bossier led 28-26 at the half.

Roots hit one of his three 3-pointers in the third quarter and scored seven points as the Bearkats outscored the Bulldogs 20-11. Kerel Woods had five of his eight points in the quarter.

Roots scored seven and Javon Johnson nailed a 3 in the fourth, helping Bossier survive four 3-pointers by Carroll.

Johnson finished with 12 points.

Lavion Owens sank three 3-pointers in the fourth and led the Bulldogs with 19 points. Deandre Washington added 14.

Bossier faces defeating District 1-5A champion Captain Shreve in the David Bryant Memorial Classic at 7 p.m. Saturday at BPCC.