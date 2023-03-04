High school boys basketball: Bossier holds off Plaquemine, advances to state tournament

Surviving a 3-point barrage down the stretch, the Bossier Bearkats held off the Plaquemine Green Devils 43-40 in the non-select Division II quarterfinals Friday night at Bossier.

The No. 4 seed Bearkats (22-10) will face No. 1 Wossman in the semifinals in the state tournament next week at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.The Wildcats (29-4) defeated No. 9 Franklin Parish 65-56 in their quarterfinal game.

Wossman defeated Bossier 74-65 on Jan. 13 in Monroe. The Wildcats also defeated the Bearkats 56-46 in last year’s Class 3A semifinals.

Plaquemine, the No. 12 seed, finished 21-13.

Bossier has now reached at least the semifinals of the playoffs for the 10th time in the last 14 seasons.

This will be Justin Collins’ fourth trip to the state tournament in his six seasons coaching at Bossier. But it’s his first as head coach. Collins took over the program this season after five years as an assistant coach.

“It means a lot because the guys before me went multiple times,” he said. “It’s a tradition here at Bossier. It’s expected every year. I didn’t want to drop the ball. I’m glad to get the opportunity to take my group to Lake Charles. It’s a good experience for myself and the players.”

Senior guard Tahj Roots said the goal has been the get back to the state tournament, officially known as LHSAA Boys’ Marsh Madness, ever since the Bearkats lost to Wossman last year.

“It means everything,” he said. “This was our goal from last year. We were working all summer, working all through the year, to come out right here and perform and get back down there and so that’s what it’s all for.”

Plaquemine didn’t make things easy for Bossier. After struggling from 3-point range throughout the game, the Green Devils hit four in the last 2:03.

The final one cut what was once a five-point Bossier lead with 21.1 seconds left to a one-point lead with 5.2 seconds left.

After being fouled quickly in the backcourt, Roots sank two free throws to put Bossier up 43-40 with 3.6 seconds left.

Roots then knocked a pass out of bounds with 1.4 seconds left. The Green Devils got a 3-pointer off but it hit the side of the rim.

Roots was clutch at the free throw line down the stretch, making 5-of-6. His only miss came with 12.5 seconds left with Bossier in the bonus. But after a timeout he made the second one to give the Bearkats a 41-37 lead.

“We always work on free throws so when it comes down to it it’s just me and the goal,” he said. “I just knock them down.”

Until the late hot streak, the only 3-pointer Plaquemine made gave the Green Devils a 3-1 lead.

After that several of the Green Devils’ attempts went in and out. Others missed badly.

Collins said the late reversal is just the way it goes sometimes.

“They didn’t make many threes in the other games before but when you compete things happen,” he said. “You have to keep competing. They’re going to compete until the buzzer sounded. So hat’s off to them. We’re just fortunate to get the victory.”

Neither team played well early. Bossier led 6-5 after the first quarter. The Bearkats seemed to get in a rhythm in the second quarter and led 18-13. But Plaquemine scored the final six points of the quarter for a 19-18 halftime lead.

The Bearkats came out hot in the second quarter, hitting three quick baskets to take a 24-19 lead. But Bossier didn’t score for the rest of the quarter.

Plaquemine scored only three points but trailed by just 24-22 going into the fourth.

The Bearkats led by six midway through the fourth. Keyshun Johnson scored six of his eight points in the quarter.

Roots led Bossier with 11 points. Javon Johnson, who hit the only two 3-pointers Bossier made, had eight points. Lakavin Thomas had six.

“We made it difficult but that’s a tough ball club, a very disciplined team, a well-coached team,” Collins said. “We told them from the start. They’re not going to make many mistakes. All five guys know their roles. They’ll keep coming at you. We just had to handle our composure, stay poised, keeping the grind, keeping the grind, and it worked out in the end.”