High school boys basketball: Bossier hosts rival Huntington Thursday night

The Bossier Bearkats host rival Huntington Thursday night.

Tip-off is 7. Gates open at 5 with a freshman game starting at 5:30. Admission is $8.

Games between the Bearkats and Raiders have traditionally attracted large crowds. Bossier Principal David Thrash said doors will be locked when the gym reaches its capacity of 1,200.

Bossier is 14-5 and No. 2 in the Class 3A power rantings. Huntington is 11-3 and No. 6 in Class 4A.

Both teams have played strong schedules including multiple defending state champions.

The Bearkats and the Raiders have both won four straight.