The Bossier Bearkats improved to 4-0 with a 59-41 victory over Natchitoches Central in the City of Lights Classic on Tuesday in Natchitoches.

Cody Deen hit three 3-pointers and led Bossier with 19 points.

Otis Smith added 13, D’Ante Bell 10 and Tim King nine.

Bossier led 32-22 at the half and extended the lead to 48-31 after three quarters.

The Bearkats face Wossman at Richwood High in Monroe on Wednesday at 6:45.