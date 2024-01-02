High school boys basketball: Bossier Invitational starts Wednesday

The Bossier Invitational starts Wednesday with 13 games over three days at Bossier High.

There are three games Wednesday, five Thursday and five Saturday.

Along with the defending non-select Division II state champion Bearkats (12-6), the field includes “Doc” Edwards Invitational champion Huntington (11-6), 2023 select Division III runner-up and Minden Holiday Classic champion Calvary Baptist (14-4) and Holiday Classic runner-up Ringgold (15-6).

Airline (9-8), which begins District 1-5A play Wednesday at Haughton, is playing one game in the event. The Vikings take on Huntington Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in a rematch of last Saturday’s “Doc” Edwards championship game won by the Raiders 51-49.

Bossier faces Loyola (4-10) Wednesday, Ringgold Thursday and Calvary Saturday.

Huntington takes on Evangel Christian (11-6) Thursday.

