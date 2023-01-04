High school boys basketball: Bossier Invitational starts Wednesday

The 83rd annual Bossier Invitational starts Wednesday.

Eight teams are completing with games scheduled for Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The event is not a bracket tournament with a champion. Two games are scheduled for We’d, three Thursday and three Saturday.

Loyola and Red River face off in the opener Wednesday at 6 p.m. Bossier takes on Evangel Christian at 7:30.

On Thursday, Red River plays Minden at 5 followed by DeRIdder vs. Evangel at 5:30 and Huntington vs. Calvary Baptist at 7.

On Friday, Loyola faces DeRidder at 2 followed by Evangel vs. Airline at 3:30 and Bossier vs. Calvary at 5.