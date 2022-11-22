High school boys basketball: Bossier knocks off 2021-22 5A champ Zachary; Airline, Haughton win

The Bossier Bearkats defeated 2021-22 Class 5A state champion Zachary 36-34 in the City of Lights tournament Tuesday in Natchitoches.

The Bearkats broke the Broncos’ 32-game winning streak.

Keyshun Johnson and Lakavin Thomas led Bossier with nine points each. Tahj Roots added seven and Kerel Woods five.

Brandon Rogers Hardy, a first-team All-State selection last season, led Zachary (2-1) with 22.

The game was tied at 20 at the half. Bossier led 27-24 after three.

Hardy scored eight points in the fourth quarter. Johnson scored four. Roots and Woods had two each. Thomas hit a big free throw.

Bossier (3-0) plays Carroll at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Richwood Classic.

The Bearkats face Captain Shreve at 7 Saturday in the David Bryant Memorial Classic at BPCC.

Elsewhere, Airline defeated Atlanta 60-44 in the Lakeview tournament, and Haughton downed Lakeside 66-33 at home.

At Lakeview, Tre’von Jackson poured in 22 points to lead Airline.

Colby O’Glee, Ozavion Buford and Connor McConathy had eight apiece.

Airline (2-2) plays Huntington at 2:30 Saturday in the David Bryant Memorial Classic at Airline.

At Haughton, Chase Tolbert scored 10 points and Adrian McClindon eight in the first quarter as the Bucs jumped out to a 22-9 lead.

Demarshae Fradger scored six of the Bucs’ 15 second-quarter points and Haughton held the Warriors to three.

McClindon finished with 16 points. Fradger had 13, Tolbert 12 and Josh Ross nine.

The Bucs (3-3) visit North Caddo next Tuesday.