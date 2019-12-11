High school boys basketball: Bossier knocks off Ouachita Parish; Airline, Parkway, Benton win

Tuesday night was almost perfect for parish boys basketball teams as Bossier, Airline, Parkway and Benton all won home games.

Bossier knocked off previously undefeated Ouachita Parish 53-50, Airline downed Minden 57-47, Parkway edged Booker T. Washington 54-52 and Benton dropped Mansfield 60-40.

Haughton almost made it five-for-five, but the Bucs dropped a 44-43 heartbreaker to Northwood at home.

At Bossier, the Bearkats got off to a good start and led 9-3 after the first quarter. The Lions cut two points off the lead in the second and Bossier led 16-12 at the half.

Ouachita Parish came out strong in the third, outscoring Bossier 20-11 and grabbing a 32-27 lead.

The Lions extended the lead to 43-34 in the fourth before Bossier rallied. The Bearkats went on a 15-1 run to take a 49-44 lead.

Ouachita Parish got as close as 51-50 late, but Bossier sank two free throws for the final margin.

Cody Deen led the Bearkats (10-2) with 20 points. D’Ante Bell added 14.

Ouachita Parish (5-1) got 16 points from Jamal Davis.

At Airline, Brayden Thompson scored 14 points to lead the Vikings (7-2).

Cameron Walker scored 10. Kyle McConathy and Kendrick Crawford tallied nine each.

Airline led 22-14 at the half. McConathy hit three 3-pointers in the first half.

Thompson scored six in the third quarter as the Vikings extended the lead to 37-20 going into the fourth.

Minden’s Curtis Carter scored 15 of his game-high 22 in the fourth. The Crimson Tide fell to 4-5.

At Parkway, Bryce Roberts scored 17 points to lead the Panthers (3-1). Gabe Larry added 10.

Parkway led 19-18 at the half and 38-34 after three quarters. Roberts scored 11 points in the second half, including a big 3-pointer in the fourth.

Micah Roberts also knocked down a 3 in the fourth and scored five of his seven points. Larry was 3-of-4 from the free throw line.

BTW dropped to 7-2.

At Benton, Jalen Taylor led the Tigers (3-3) with 17 points.

Ryan Ward added 13 and Dylan Slaid 12.

Slaid scored eight in the first quarter as Benton rolled to a 16-1 lead.

Taylor scored 10 in the second and the Tigers led 36-13 at the half.

Kiondric Woodley led Mansfield (1-6) with 18 points.

At Haughton, the Bucs trailed by one after the first quarter and then outscored the Falcons 8-2 in the second to take a 22-17 halftime lead.

Haughton went into the fourth leading by four, but Northwood rallied for the victory.

Kentrell Parker led the Bucs (3-3) with 21 points. He hit two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and scored eight points. Malachi Burks added 14.

Northwood improved to 5-6.

