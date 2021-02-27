High school boys basketball: Bossier lone parish survivor after first round of playoffs

The Bossier Bearkats were the only parish team to survive the first round of the LHSAA state playoffs Friday night.

Defending champion Bossier, the No. 5 seed, routed No. 28 Glen Oaks 73-40 in a Class 3A game at Bossier.

The parish’s other three playoff teams kept their games close but couldn’t prevail.

In Class 5A, No. 22 Benton fell to No. 11 Northshore 75-66 in Slidell, and No. 27 Parkway lost to No. 6 New Iberia 66-58 at New Iberia.

In Class 1A, No. 23 Plain Dealing fell to No. 10 Homer 55-53 at Homer. The Pelicans scored the winning basket with just two seconds to play.

At Bossier, freshman Javon Johnson came out on fire. He knocked down five 3-pointers in the first quarter as the Bearkats grabbed a 22-6 lead.

Johnson finished with six 3s and led the Bearkats with 20 points.

Tahj Roots hit three from behind the arc in the second quarter and scored 13 of his 18 points. Bossier had a commanding 48-19 lead at the half.

Sedrick Applewhite added 11 points and Marquis Harris had eight.

Bossier (17-10) hosts No. 12 Crowley (15-4), a 50-45 winner over No. 21 Caldwell Parish, in the second round Tuesday at 6:30.

Glen Oaks finished 15-9.

At Northshore, Benton led 26-23 at the half. The Panthers rallied in the third for a 45-44 lead.

The fourth quarter proved to be the difference. Northshore’s Margene Chambers hit four of his eight 3-pointers and the Panthers outscored the Tigers 30-22.

Chambers led all scorers with 27 points.

Ryan Ward paced Benton with 17 points, including three 3-pointers.

Jyrell McClendon added 11 and Brodie Romero eight. Dylan Slaid and Greg Manning scored seven each.

Benton finished 19-9. The Tigers made their first playoff appearance since 2010.

Northshore improved to 20-11.

At New Iberia, Trae Ware and Bryce Roberts scored 17 and 16 points, respectively, to lead the Panthers.

Quincy Jones chipped in with 12.

Roberts scored seven in the first quarter as Parkway jumped out to a 16-13 lead.

New Iberia rallied in the second, taking a 32-28 halftime lead.

The Panthers stayed within striking distance in the third quarter as the Yellow Jackets extended the lead to 48-41.

New Iberia made up for seven missed free throws in the fourth quarter with three 3-pointers.

The Yellow Jackets improved to 24-7. Parkway closed its season 10-8.

At Homer, Darrien Perry led Plain Dealing with 13 points. Cedarius Johnson and Carnez Hillmon scored 14 each.

The Lions, who lost to Homer in District 1-1A play by nine, closed a frustrating season 1-13. Homer moved into the second round with a 10-11 mark.