High school boys basketball: Bossier looking for third straight state tournament trip

The Bossier Bearkats will be looking for their third straight trip to the state tournament tonight.

Bossier (17-10), the No. 5 seed, travels to Monroe to face No. 4 Carroll (22-7) at 6:30 p.m. in a Class 3A quarterfinal game.

Defending state champion Bossier defeated No. 28 Glen Oaks 73-40 in the first round and No. 12 Crowley 75-27 in the second.

Carroll, a member of District 2-3A, defeated No. 29 Lake Charles College Prep 54-37 and No. 13 Iowa 64-53.

This will be second meeting of the season between the teams. Bossier won 51-42 in the Natchitoches Central tournament on Nov. 23. It was the first game of the season for Carroll and the fourth for Bossier.

Carroll is making its first quarterfinal appearance since 2018.

Bossier is looking for its 11th state tournament, officially known as LHSAA Boys’ Marsh Madness, appearance since the 2008-09 season.

The Bearkats won state championships in 2011 (4A), 2016 (4A) and last year.

This season, Bossier has gotten a big boost in the playoffs from freshman guard Javon Johnson.

Johnson has hit 10 3-pointers in the two games. All 10 have come in the first quarter,

Joseph Manning got back on track offensively against Crowley with 20 points.

Tahj Roots scored 18 against Glen Oaks.