High school boys basketball: Bossier opens 1-3A title defense with victory; Airline downs Parkway; PCA wins

The Bossier Bearkats opened defense of their District 1-3A title with an 83-33 rout of North Webster Tuesday night in Springhill.

Joseph Manning led Bossier (14-5) with 21 points. He hit three 3-pointers and scored 19 in the first half as the Bearkats rolled to a 54-14 lead.

Three other Bearkats also scored in double figures — Marquis Harris (14), Santavion Ball (11) and Carlos Butler (10).

Bossier made 11 3-pointers in the game.

In District 1-5A games involving parish teams, Airline downed Parkway 57-48 at Parkway, Haughton fell to Southwood 53-35 at Haughton and Benton lost to Natchitoches Central 60-30 in Natchitoches.

In the other 1-5A game, Captain Shreve defeated Byrd 63-30 at Shreve.

In an MAIS District 5-3A game, Providence Classical Academy cruised past Prairie View 51-28 at Prairie View.

At Parkway, Trevon Jackson led the Vikings (8-6, 2-1) with 16 points.

AJ Coleman added 13 and Cameron Walker 11.

Parkway dropped to 5-10 overall and 0-3 in district.

At Haughton, Laythan Delaney hit four 3-pointers and led the Bucs (12-7, 0-3) with 14 points. KJ Allen added 10.

Haughton trailed 26-17 at the half. Southwood pulled away in the third quarter with a 19-6 run.

Mar’Quarius Johnson led the Cowboys (9-12, 2-1) with 24 points, including six 3-pointers. Four of the 3s came in the second quarter.

At Natchitoches Central, Benton dropped to 8-15 and 2-1. Natchitoches Central improved to 13-3 and 3-0.

Captain Shreve (14-4, 3-0) and Natchitoches Central are tied for the district lead. Byrd fell to 8-7 and 1-2.

At Prairie View, Bowman Lovell poured in 33 points as Providence Classical improved to 14-6 and 3-1.