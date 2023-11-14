High school boys basketball: Bossier opens season with victory over Haughton

The defending non-select Division II state champion Bossier Bearkats opened the season with a 75-47 victory over the Haughton Bucs Tuesday night at Haughton.

In its season opener, Parkway fell to 2023 select Division III runner-up Calvary Baptist 84-64 at Calvary.

Kerel Woods, a 6-foot-5 junior, led Bossier with 27 points.

Keyshun Johnson scored 13. Kameron Davenport and Javon Johnson had 10 each.

Bowman Lovell led Haughton with 12 points. Jayden Carey added nine and Josh Ross seven.

Bossier led 20-9 after the first quarter and 36-26 at the half. The Bearkats pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring the Bucs 21-9.

Woods had nine points in the third and Javon Johnson hit two 3-pointers.

Bossier faces Carroll at Southwood Saturday in a rematch of last season’s state championship game won by the Bearkats 42-33.

Haughton visits Evangel Christian Friday.

In season openers Monday, Haughton fell to Lakeview 70-59 at Lakeview and Airline lost to West Monroe 75-49 at West Monroe.

Connor McConathy and Rylon Bailey led Airline with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The Vikings won’t have their full roster until football season is over.

Note: Statistics provided by coaches.