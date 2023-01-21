High school boys basketball: Bossier, Parkway, Benton, PCA post district victories

The Bossier Bearkats, Parkway Panthers, Benton Tigers and Providence Classical Academy Knights won district games Friday night.

Bossier opened District 1-4A play with a 54-45 victory over Booker T. Washington at Bossier.

In District 1-5A, Parkway extended its winning streak to four with a 77-59 victory over Natchitoches Central at Parkway, and Benton defeated Airline 61-56 at Benton behind a 41-point effort by Greg Manning.

In MAIS District 5-3A, Providence Classical edged Claiborne Academy 81-77 in overtime on the road.

In a battle for the District 1-5A lead, Southwood edged defending champion Captain Shreve 48-47 at Southwood.

Southwood improved to 13-7 overall and 6-0 in district. Shreve (18-4, 5-1) is one game back. Parkway (12-11, 4-2) took over sole possession of third.

They are followed by Natchitoches Central (7-12, 3-3), Benton (7-15, 2-4), Byrd (8-12, 1-4), Haughton (11-14, 1-4) and Airline (11-13, 1-5).

At Bossier, Tahj Roots led the Bearkats with 20 points.

Kerel Woods and Lakavin Thomas scored nine each. Landarius Watson chipped in eight.

Bossier led almost the entire game, but the Bearkats had trouble putting the pesky Lions away.

Leading 11-9, the Bearkats held BTW to five points in the second quarter and were on top 22-14 at the half.

Bossier led by as many as 10 points in the second half. BTW got within four with just under seven minutes to play, but that’s as close as the Lions would get.

Roots knocked down two 3-pointers in the third and scored 10 points. Woods hit a 3 in the fourth and was 4-of-4 from the free throw line.

Jayden Easter and CJ Mason-Jones led BTW (10-9) with 14 points each. Mason-Jones scored all of his in the second half.

Bossier (12-9) plays Rayville at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the Extravaganza Classic at Calvary Baptist.

The Bearkats resume district play Tuesday at Northwood. BTW hosts North DeSoto.

In other 1-4A games, Huntington dropped North DeSoto 72-29 and Evangel Christian routed Northwood 69-34.

At Parkway, Tre’ Fisher led 11 Panthers who scored with 14 points.

Chance Snell scored 13. Kaleb Evans and Jeremiyah Smith had 11 each. Brhaelyn Brown added nine.

The Panthers got off to a red-hot start. Evans sank three 3-pointers and Kaleb Williams had one in the first quarter, and Parkway led 24-11.

Fisher scored 10 in the second and the Panthers led 42-24 at the half.

Snell had nine in the third as Parkway continued to dominate.

Parkway visits Captain Shreve Tuesday.

At Benton, Manning and the Tigers got off to a slow start. Manning’s only points in the first quarter came on a 3-pointer and Airline led 14-7.

Manning began to heat up in the second quarter, scoring nine. But the Vikings extended the lead to 29-19 at the half.

Manning poured in 18 in the third quarter, and Benton outscored Airline 24-11. The Tigers took a 43-40 lead into the fourth.

Manning did all his damage at the free throw line in the fourth, making 9-of-12. He got help from Trey Smith, who was 5-of-6 from the line and scored seven points. He finished with 16.

Manning made 15-of-20 free throws in the second half.

Colby O’Glee hit four 3-pointers and led Airline with 22 points, including 14 in the second half.

Tre’von Jackson added nine and Kevin Whiye Jr. eight.

Airline hosts Byrd Tuesday, and Benton visits Haughton.

At Claiborne, Bowman Lovell led PCA with 18 points.

Seth Droddy had 15, JoJo Grau 14 and Daniel West 10.

Blake Guin and Cedric Donald scored eight each.

PCA (18-4, 5-0) visits West Side Christian Monday.

Note: The above report is based on information provided by coaches.